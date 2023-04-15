GRANBY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Granby Police and MSPCA-Angell are seeking the public’s help to locate the owner of an injured dog found tied to a pole in Granby on April 4.

Pls view this thread. @MspcaAngell and @GranbyPoliceMa are seeking the public’s help in this investigation into the horrible abuse inflicted on this dog. If you know anything please call them. This cannot stand. #AnimalAbuse #AnimalRights #AnimalCruelty https://t.co/tVqKtuZdVC — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 15, 2023

The mixed breed dog was found on Porter Street and is believed to be about 2 years old.

“It was clear when the dog came to us that she needed help,” MSPCA Director Mike Keiley announced on Twitter. “She was underweight and hurt, but while in our care she is improving daily.”

To share information about the dog’s owner, call MSCPA’s Law Enforcement hotline at 800-628-5808 or reach out on social media.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)