Police searching for owner of dog found tied to street sign in West Boylston

WEST BOYLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for the owner of a dog that was found tied to a street sign in West Boylston on Sunday night.

Danny was found tethered to the Bunker Hill Parkway sign at the Maple Street intersection around 8:30 p.m. after a passerby spotted the animal and called law enforcement, according to the West Boylston Police Department.

The dog, which had no tags, was friendly and hopped into a cruiser, police said.

Danny was taken to the Worcester Animal Rescue League. He has not yet been claimed.

He is said to be “doing fine, eating well, and resting comfortably.”

The WARL has initiated a seven-day waiting period before Danny can be adopted.

