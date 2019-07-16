Police searching for owner of hen that has been wandering around Westwood for days

WESTWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Westwood are turning to the public for help tracking down the owner of a hen that has been wandering around the town for several days.

A Rhode Island Red hen has been lurking hanging around the Downey Street area since Friday, according to the Westwood Police Department.

Anyone with information on where the hen may have come from is asked to contact police at 781-320-1000.

Anyone missing their Rhode Island Red Hen? He has been hanging around the Downey Street area since Friday. Please contact us at (781) 320-1000. pic.twitter.com/ebgzmwDCbK — Westwood Police (@WestwoodPD) July 16, 2019

