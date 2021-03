LUNENBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for the owner of a pig found wandering in Lunenburg.

The pig was spotted in the area of West Street, Lunenburg police wrote on Facebook.

One person commented that the pig was “probably just heading to the market.”

Anyone with information on who the pig belongs to is asked to call Lunenburg police at 978-582-4531.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)