MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are searching for the owners of a dog found walking along the road.

A husky, wearing a collar and a harness but no tags, was found near Golden Road around 7:30 a.m., according to Manchester police.

The dog has since been taken to the Manchester Animal Shelter.

Anyone with information about his owners is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)