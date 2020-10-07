MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a panhandler who allegedly stole a purse out a woman’s stopped car in Manchester, New Hampshire back in August.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 55-year-old Randy Philbrook, of Manchester, on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking, police said.

A woman flagged down an officer near the Interstate 293 off-ramp at exit 1 on Aug. 17 and told them that a panhandler had stolen her purse.

She reportedly said that she was exiting the highway when she noticed someone videotaping her.

She then stopped at a red light and went to get out of her car to see what was going on when a panhandler came over and stood in front of her door, the woman told police.

She ended up driving away when the light turned green because he allegedly never moved and later realized that her purse, which had been beside her, was missing.

An investigation revealed that Philbrook was the panhandler and a witness said they saw him with a bag matching the victim’s description, police said.

Anyone with information on Philbrook’s whereabouts are asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)