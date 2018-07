HALIFAX, MA (WHDH) - Police in Halifax are on the lookout for whoever is responsible for blowing up mailboxes Sunday night.

Residents heard the explosions, some of which sent the mailboxes flying to the ground, about 12 a.m. in the area of Brandeis Circle.

