BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police are searching for a person accused in an assault at the Downtown Crossing station earlier this month.

Police shared photos to social media, asking for the public’s help identifying the person in connection with an indecent assault and battery on May 9 at 4:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 617-222-1050.

