CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a person accused of entering a Canton business with what was believed to be a gun and making threats Wednesday morning, officials said.

Officers responded to Will Drive after the person, who had an object tucked into their waistband, fled the area on foot, according to the Canton Police Department.

The Massachusetts State Police, along with Randolph and Mansfield police, assisted Canton police in searching for the subject.

Authorities canvassed the area, but the person was not found, according to police.

“Officers believe this to be an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the Canton community,” the department said in a statement.

