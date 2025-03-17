WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a person accused of robbing a Wareham Chinese restaurant at gunpoint Saturday night, officials said.

Just before midnight, officers responded to China Chef at 1 Depot St. for a report of an armed robbery, according to the Wareham Police Department.

An employee told officers that a male dressed in all black pulled out a gun and demanded money, police said. He then reached over the counter, took some cash out of the register, and ran away, police said.

Police were unable to find him in the area. It was not immediately clear how much money was stolen.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Wareham police at 508-295-1206.

