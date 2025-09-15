BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police are searching for a woman accused of pushing an elderly woman off of an MBTA bus, injuring her, according to officials.

The incident occurred September 8 at the intersection of MLK and Warren Streets in Boston.

Transit police say the woman accused had a baby with her.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-222-1050.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)