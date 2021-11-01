SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person accused of stealing from several people in Sharon on Halloween.

The unknown individual stole from multiple men, women, and children during the evening, according to Sharon police.

Surveillance video captured the suspect stealing what appeared to be a bowl of candy from a person’s hands.

Anyone who recognizes who this suspect is or has additional information is asked to call Sharon police at 781-784-1587.

