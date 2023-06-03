FRANKLIN, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for a man in connection with two suspicious deaths in Franklin, New Hampshire, officials announced Saturday.

Jamie Bell, 42, should be considered armed and dangerous and is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 210 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with information is urged to call the Franklin Police Department at 603-934-2535 or New Hampshire State Police at 603-223-4381.

He is wanted in connection with two deaths at a residence on Elkins Street in Franklin, according to Attorney General John M. Formella, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Nathan A. Noyes, and Franklin Police Chief David B. Goldstein.

