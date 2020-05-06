Police searching for person of interest in assault of MBTA employee at South Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help tracking down a man wanted in connection with the assault of an MBTA employee at South Station last month.

The incident occurred about 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28, according to transit police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can text your tip to 873873 or use the anonymous feature on the SeeSay app.

Help the TPD identify this subject of interest in an Assault investigation. #MBTA https://t.co/K4itdyoR6R pic.twitter.com/9WPOfHeatS — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) May 6, 2020

