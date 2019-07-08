Police searching for person of interest in car break-in at MBTA station

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help in identifying a person of interest in connection with a recent car break-in at Wellington Station in Medford.

The MBTA’s Transit Police Department released surveillance images of a tattoed man who they say is wanted for questioning relative to a theft that took place on the morning of June 14, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Transit police at 617-222-1050.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)