Police searching for person of interest in connection to lewd conduct on Red Line

BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA police are seeking the public’s help in a search for a man wanted for questioning in connection to lewd and lascivious conduct on a Red Line train.

The incident occurred Feb. 7 at about 4:32 p.m., according to transit police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact transit police at 617-222-1050.

No additional information was available.

