WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a person of interest in connection with house break-ins in Waltham and Watertown early Wednesday morning.

Surveillance video of the person of interest posted to the Waltham Police Department’s Facebook page shows them walking down a street.

Police say the break-ins happened while the residents of the homes were sleeping and that a few vehicles may have also been broken into.

No additional information has been released.

Anyone who may be able to identify the person of interest is asked to call Waltham police at 781-314-3550 or the anonymous tip line at 781-314-3636.

