NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a person of interest following a recent break-in at a coffee shop in Nantucket.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect walking down Easy Street toward Broad Street around 12:45 a.m. on June 22, according to Nantucket police. The man remained in the area, breaking into a coffee shop on Broad St. multiple times before leaving around 3 a.m.

Police described the suspect as a middle-aged white man with shorter white hair and a stocky build. He is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and was seen wearing a darker T-shirt, dark pants, dark shoes, and a hat with a white emblem on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nantucket Police Department at 508-228-1212.

