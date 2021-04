WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a person of interest following a recent breaking-and-entering incident in Waltham.

A doorbell camera captured the man on the porch of the property.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waltham detectives at 781-314-3550.

