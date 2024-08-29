BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are searching for a person seen looking into the windows of a Boston College student’s home in Brighton Tuesday night.

At around 9:23 p.m., an individual in a black hooded sweatshirt was seen near 17 Gerald Road, according to the Boston Police Department.

The college student said she was walking home in the evening when she spotted the person peering into her windows. Her roommates were inside the house at the time.

“He looked at her and looked back at our house and kept looking, which I think kind of scared her the most, and then he eventually kept walking around the house,” said Isabella Bishop, who is also a Boston College student.

“All of us kind of came together and started locking all the windows in the house and figuring out what windows didn’t close, and the AC units. Some of us don’t have curtains so trying to cover all that up,” she continued.

Police said the person seen outside the home also wore thick gray gloves and a black fabric covering with no eye or mouth openings.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact detectives at 617-343-4256, police said. Those who wish to report information anonymously can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

