BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a person who was seen looking through a bathroom window in Roxbury early Wednesday.

At around 2:30 a.m., a person was seen peering into an occupied bathroom on Devon Street, according to the Boston Police Department.

The person was seen on surveillance video wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with who recognizes the individual is asked to call Boston police detectives at 617-343-4275.

People can also report information anonymously via the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting “TIP” to CRIME (27463), police said.

