Police searching for person who dropped off rabid racoon at MSPCA farm

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Methuen are searching for a person of interest who they say dropped off a rabid racoon at the MSPCA’s Nevin’s Farm.

The man police are hoping to identify dropped the animal off in a pickup truck Wednesday morning.

They believe that man had been keeping the animal in his home and want to test him for the potentially deadly disease.

