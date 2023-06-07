BOSTON (WHDH) - A large police presence gathered in Hyde Park on Tuesday night after a person drove at a Boston police officer, prompting them to fire a single shot at the vehicle, officials said.

Police say a driver in a rental car drove at the officer near the intersection of Wachusett Street and Eldridge Road around 8 p.m.

Officers could be seen investigating a taped-off car at a second scene near the Forest Hills MBTA station.

The officer was uninjured in the incident.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Boston police.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)