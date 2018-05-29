Police searching for person who dumped crate of kittens on side of I-495

WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for the person who left a crate full of kittens on the side of Interstate 495 in Wrentham Tuesday afternoon.

A Good Samaritan found the five kittens and brought them to the police station, officials said.

The carrier was “steaming hot” when it was found and the kittens were “facing certain death,” according to police.

“If you are the one who dumped these innocent little kittens on the side of 495, turn yourself in or get the help you obviously and desperately need,” Wrentham police wrote in a Facebook post. “Also if you know who did this, you’re just as guilty if you’re silent. Speak up and prevent it from happening again.”

The kittens are now safe and being cared for by King Phillip Animal Rescue in Plainville. They are believed to be no more than four weeks old.

Each kitten was treated for fleas and fed special formula, according to the shelter.

Anyone interested in adopting a kitten can send an email to kpanimalrescue@gmail.com.

