MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a person who fled from officers in Malden Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The individual did not pull over during a traffic stop and then got out of their vehicle and fled on foot, according to the Malden Police Department.

As a precaution, a shelter-in-place protocol was ordered at the Early Learning Center at 257 Mountain Ave., police said.

“Police are on scene to ensure a safe and orderly dismissal process. There are no weapons involved and at this time, no one is in harm’s way,” the department said in a statement.

SKY7-HD was above the scene just before 1 p.m., as police were searching the area.

