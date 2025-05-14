MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a person who fled from officers in Malden Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The individual did not pull over during a traffic stop and then got out of their vehicle and fled on foot, according to the Malden Police Department.

As a precaution, a shelter-in-place protocol was ordered at the Early Learning Center at 257 Mountain Ave., police said.

“Police are on scene to ensure a safe and orderly dismissal process. There are no weapons involved and at this time, no one is in harm’s way,” the department said in a statement.

SKY7-HD was above the scene just before 1 p.m., as police were searching the area.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox