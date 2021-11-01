FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a pickup truck that is believed to be connected to two bank robberies in Fall River on Friday.

The first robbery took place at St. Anne’s Credit Union on President Avenue around 9:20 a.m., while the second happened at Bank 5 on Pleasant Street around 11:50 a.m., according to Fall River police.

A black Ford F150 pickup truck with a Massachusetts passenger registration of 2KFF44 is being sought in connection with the robberies, police said.

Anyone who spots the vehicle is asked to call Det. Adam Talbot at 508-324-2796 during business hours or police communications at 508-676-8511 after business hours. Anonymous tips can also be phoned in to 508-672-TIPP (8477).

