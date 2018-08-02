Police searching for pickup truck that struck car moments before Chelsea crash

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Chelsea say they are searching for the driver of a pickup truck seen on surveillance video clipping a car that slammed into an auto dealership moments later.

Emergency crews responding to F1 Motors on Everett Avenue for a report of a crash just before 1 p.m. Wednesday found three people trapped inside a mangled vehicle, according to the Chelsea Police Department.

New video released Thursday shows a dark-colored Ford pickup truck hit the back off the sedan, causing the driver to lose control, barrel into the building and bounce into a parked car.

MV Accident Update from Yesterday at 200 Everett Ave: Apparently the MV that struck the building at 200 Everett was struck by a Ford PU just prior to the accident @ Everett & Carter. The PU fled the scene. Officers are checking all city & private video to identify the operator. pic.twitter.com/H0woKphzAT — Chief Brian Kyes (@ChiefKyes) August 2, 2018

A 12-year-old girl was taken to Mass General Hospital in Boston with a leg injury and possible internal injuries after crews used the Jaws of Life to pull her from the wreckage, officials said. A 44-year-old woman who was driving and an 8-year-old boy were taken from the scene with minor injuries.

Anyone who recognizes the truck is asked to contact the Chelsea Police Department.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)