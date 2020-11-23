Police searching for possible Cambridge bank robbery suspect

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police are searching for a man after a bank robbery Monday afternoon.

Officers responding to a reported bank robbery on Massachusetts Avenue shortly after 4 p.m. were told an unarmed man had taken an undisclosed amount of money and fled, police said.

Police are now searching for a white or Hispanic and in his 40s. He was wearing a blue hat, mask, and jeans.

 

