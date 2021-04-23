ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a woman believed to be a DoorDash driver who is accused of stealing multiple packages from an apartment building lobby in Abington.

Surveillance images captured the woman holding multiple packages in her hands.

Abington police say they have been informed that she is possibly a driver for DoorDash named Tameka.

Anyone with information is asked to call Abington police at 781-878-3232.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)