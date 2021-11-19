YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a possible missing and endangered female whose vehicle was found in Yarmouth on Friday morning.

The female, whose name has not been released, was reported missing/endangered overnight, according to Yarmouth police.

Her vehicle was located off Knob Hill Road on Friday morning, police said.

Officers are searching the area of North Dennis and Knob Hill roads for the female.

No additional information was immediately available.

