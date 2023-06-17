TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The police are seeking the public’s help to identify an individual caught on a residential camera trying to open the doors of vehicles in a driveway early Friday morning.

Around 4 a.m., the video captured the suspect pulling on the car door handles, and Tewksbury police posted the video on Facebook. Police believe the suspect caught on camera is involved in other reports from Friday of car break-ins near Henry J Drive, Indian Hill Road and Tomahawk Drive in Tewksbury.

Police are asking anyone with any information related to these reports to call 978-861-7373.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)