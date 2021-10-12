DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a pit bull puppy who was stolen during a house break-in in Dedham on Sunday night.

Officers responding to a reported house break-in on Bussey Street around 8:20 p.m. learned that the resident of the home had left for a short period of time but when they returned, they noticed signs of forced entry in the rear of the house, according to Dedham police.

Officers determined that several items had been stolen from the home including jewelry, cash, footwear, documents, and a 2015 Honda CRF450R dirt bike with a dual exhaust, pro taper rear sprocket, Renthal bars, and red and black grips, police said.

In addition, an 8-week-old female pit bull puppy was also reportedly stolen.

The puppy was described as brindle in color with a white chest and a small amount of white on her snout and back left paw with brown eyes.

Anyone with information related to where the missing puppy or other property may be or who may have any additional information about the break-in is asked to call Det. Gonski at 781-326-1212.

Housebreak Investigation. The Pitbull puppy shown was taken during a housebreak. Anybody with information on the location of this puppy is urged to contact us. pic.twitter.com/dHYvhwWIT3 — Dedham Police Dept (@DedhamPD) October 12, 2021

