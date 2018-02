MILLIS, MA (WHDH) - Police are searching for a robber on the run in Millis.

Officials said the man threatened a cashier at the CVS on Milliston Road with a knife and demanded money.

He was dressed in all black and his knife had a camouflage handle, they added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

