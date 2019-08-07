MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are searching for the robber who stole more than a dozen iPhones and iWatches at a Verizon Wireless store early Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to the South Willow Street store around 4 a.m. found the front door shattered and glass on the ground, according to police.

A surveillance camera reportedly captured the suspect breaking the glass with a hammer before stealing the electronics.

The suspect, who is described as being of medium height, was seen wearing a black mask, long black coat, black pants and black gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-7811 or the Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

