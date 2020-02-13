Police searching for robbery suspect after SWAT response at Medford church

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) – Police are still searching for a robbery suspect who prompted a SWAT response at a Medford Church early Thursday morning, officials said.

Cambridge police officers responding to an attempted robbery at a 7-Eleven encountered the suspect in Somerville, where a brief struggle ensued, according to Medford police.

The struggle led to a police pursuit, and Medford police were called in around 1:45 a.m. to assist Cambridge and Somerville police officers as the suspect allegedly took off toward College Avenue.

Officers responding to the area saw the doors to St. Clement Parish open and spotted wet footprints inside, Medford police said.

Authorities secured the area and a NEMLEC SWAT team was called in when officers learned the suspect may have had a firearm and could possibly be connected to an earlier armed robbery at PLS Check Cashing on the Medford/Somerville line.

The suspect was not found during a search of the church and the surrounding area.

Medford detectives are working in conjunction with Cambridge police to determine if the two attempted robberies are connected.

No additional information was immediately released.

