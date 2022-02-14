MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are searching for the suspect who robbed a credit union in Manchester, New Hampshire last Friday.

Officers responding to a reported robbery at the Triangle Credit Union on Candia Road around 6:15 p.m. learned that a man had come into the establishment and then placed a white envelope and a handwritten note on the counter that read, “This is a robbery,” according to Manchester police.

The teller reportedly removed cash from the drawer, which the suspect then put in the white envelope.

The suspect, who is described as standing 5-feet, 10-inches tall with a slender build, walked out of the credit union.

He was last seen wearing a light blue surgical mask, big glasses, a navy hooded jacket, jeans, black gloves, boots, and a beanie.

Officers and a K-9 searched the area for the suspect but he was not found.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711 or the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

