BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are seeking a suspect in a robbery in Roxbury last Sunday, when a man stole a woman’s late husband’s wedding ring outside a church, according to officials.

The suspect ripped a woman’s chain with the ring from her neck and attempted to steal her purse on Blue Hill Avenue around noon. The woman defended herself until the suspect fled on foot toward Maywood Street, police reported.

Police describe the suspect as “a Hispanic male in his mid-twenties with a stocky build, wearing white shirt and denim shorts with a large bruise on his left leg and may walk with a noticeable limp.”

