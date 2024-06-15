BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for a scooter rider who damaged an MBTA bus in Brighton on Friday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a damaged bus found the side mirror cracked after it was punched by a scooter rider.

The bus was temporarily taken out of service, causing a delay for riders.

Anyone with information is asked to call transit police.

