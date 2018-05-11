BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester convenience store clerk took matters into his own hands by defending himself from a robbery. The shocking robbery was all caught on camera.

The crime, according to police, was a team effort as two men targeted the Norfolk Street store.

Surveillance video showed one suspect jumping over the counter and fighting clerk by throwing a few punches. The clerk fired back by taking a few swings.

Police said another man moved in during that time, swiping the cash while the fight unfolded.

Officers leaving the scene reportedly saw two people from the surveillance video walking on Norfolk Street at New England Avenue. As the officers approached them, one of the suspects allegedly fled while the other suspect, later identified as 21-year-old Joshua Westbrook, was placed under arrest.

The owner of the store said he has been in the area for three years and told 7’s Kerri Corrado something like this has happened before – three times actually.

The store remains open. The clerk was back to business only hours after the terrifying robbery.

