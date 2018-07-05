Police searching for second suspect in Fall River triple stabbing

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a second suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing in a Fall River parking lot Wednesday night that left three people injured, police said.

Officers responding to a report of three people stabbed on Mariano Bishop Boulevard about 11:40 p.m. found a large crowd surrounding three victims ranging in age from 14 to 49, according to the Fall River Police Department.

Nathan Six, 20, was arrested at the scene and charged with three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (knife) and assault and battery after officers determined he had been involved in an earlier altercation and made good on his threat to return and stab people, according to police.

Police are still searching for Six’s friend, 29-year-old Devin Taylor, who is also wanted on three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (knife).

Two of the victims were transported to Rhode Island area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. The third was treated locally.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Fall River Police Department at 508-676-8511.

