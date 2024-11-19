WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a burglar on the run in Wellesley.

Authorities said one suspect was arrested Monday night, but another is still at large.

They said the person of interest was running on foot in the Grove and Denver Roads area.

Helicopters, drones, and K9 units were sent out for the search.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact authorities.

