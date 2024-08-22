MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police on the South Shore are looking for a registered sex offender who they say attempted to lure a teenage girl into his car in Marshfield.

“The driver pulled up to a teenage girl out jogging offering her a ride and when she declined he followed until she ran away,” Marshfield police said in a statement.

Police received report of the event on Tuesday shortly before 6 p.m.

Police located the car and driver on the Scituate side of the North River, where he was identified as Edmund David Chance Jr., 53, a registered level 3 sex offender.

Police later determined he failed to register when moving as required by law. Scituate police have a warrant for his arrest for this violation.

Chance was last seen driving a Black Lincoln Zephyr with Massachusetts license plate 4NWY15. According to police, he had been residing at 23 Hawthorne St. on the Scituate side of Humarock.

If this vehicle or person is seen, you are asked to notify police.

