BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a suspect in connection with a sexual assault in the South End on Saturday.

Police responding to the area of Hammond Street about 6:46 p.m. say the suspect, described as a white Hispanic male in his 20s, allegedly assaulted a female child in a common hallway.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 617-343-4400 or anonymously call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 800-494-TIPS.