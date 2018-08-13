Police searching for shooter after Boston Public Works employee killed in home

BOSTON (WHDH) – Police are investigating after a city worker was found shot to death inside his Mattapan home Saturday night.

Officers responding to 201 Manchester St. around 11:15 p.m. found a 55-year-old victim on a couch suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The man, identified as Alexander Allen Jr., was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead just hours after celebrating his birthday.

Allen’s wife, Dola, says the person who killed her “hero” is heartless and hopes the police are able to track him down.

“When someone catches you when you’re sleeping, it’s wickedness,” she said. “You didn’t even have a chance to defend yourself.”

Dola says she was upstairs when multiple gunshots rang out.

“I just heard ‘pow, pow, pow,'” she said. “The door was kicked in.”

Allen worked as a supervisor for the Boston Public Works and he had been the victim of targeted violence before, according to family members. In December 2017, he was shot in the leg while driving a city vehicle.

Alexander Allen Sr. says he would forgive his son’s shooter if they step forward and surrender to police.

“Come up and take your punishment. If you can’t take your punishment, you’re a coward,” he said. “I’d forgive him. I’m not going to hold what he did.”

The shooting death marks the 33rd homicide in Boston this year, a number up from 32 at this time last year.

“One homicide is too many,” Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross said. “That’s why we want everyone to help out if they can.”

No suspects have been named.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470. Community members wishing to assist anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

