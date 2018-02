BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is searching for a shooter in Roxbury.

The shooting happened on Brook avenue just before 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said someone fired multiple shots into a vehicle, killing one man.

Police Commissioner William Evans said they believe the victim was targeted.

