BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect who shot one person in South Boston Sunday night.

Officers responding to Dalesio Court around 11:30 p.m. found one person shot, Boston EMS said.

Paramedics transported that person to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time.

