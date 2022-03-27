BOSTON (WHDH) - Investigators are searching for a shooter after a man was shot in Charlestown.

Officers were called to the scene on Monument Street Saturday night where they found the victim suffering from life-threatening injuries.

They were taken to an area hospital and there has been no word on their condition.

Police closed off the area as they began their investigation.

No further details were released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

