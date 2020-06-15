Police searching for shooter who opened fire in quiet Medford neighborhood before 2 cars crashed

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a shooter who opened fire in a quiet Medford neighborhood before two vehicles crashed on Sunday afternoon.

Olivia Maduro, who witnessed the incident, recalled hearing at least six gunshots.

“You know, I could have been shot. I was just sitting in my backyard,” she said.

Maduro added that she ducked for cover in her own home before running to her window and watching a black BMW slam into a gray SUV.

“I ran to the front of my house, which overlooks this road over here, and then I saw that gray car speeding off down to the end of that street over there,” she explained.

The SUV raced through the neighborhood and came to a halt in a front yard a few blocks away. Whoever was inside had fled on foot.

“Helicopters came, and it turned a quiet afternoon into a less than quiet afternoon,” neighbor Mel Levine said.

Medford police confirmed that they are investigating the incident and are looking for the suspects who were involved. Both vehicles sustained damage and appeared to have evidence of bullet holes.

Residents in the area received a robocall, telling them to remain in or near their homes and to report any concerning activity.

“This doesn’t happen. This is a really quiet neighborhood. I don’t know, I’m just really shaken up about it,” Maduro said.

Another incident unfolded at the same time a few blocks away. Witnesses told 7NEWS that officers could be seen chasing a person running through a nearby church.

Investigators have not confirmed if the two incidents are related.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

