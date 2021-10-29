BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are searching for a shooting suspect who left two people injured near Fenway Park in Boston early Friday morning.

Officers responding to a report of two people shot outside of Game On! on Lansdowne Street around 2 a.m. found one victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Boston police.

He was transported to a local hospital in serious condition but is expected to survive, police said.

Another victim transported themselves to the hospital and is also expected to survive, police added.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance videos of the area to help identify the suspect, who police say remains at large.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

