Police searching for shotgun-wielding suspect who held up NH bank

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are turning to the public for help tracking down a shotgun-wielding suspect who held up a bank in Manchester over the weekend, officials said.

The alleged robbery happened at the Bank of America at 1589 Elm St. on Saturday, according to the Manchester Police Department.

The suspect, who was said to be armed with a shotgun, is described as black or Hispanic, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and skinny.

Surveillance video showed the suspect wearing white face paint, black sweat pants, a lightweight North Face jacket, black mesh sneakers, and a blue or black bandana.

Police say the man fled the bank in a white 2005 Toyota Matrix, which has since been located.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

